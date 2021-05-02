37-year-old man shot to death on Far South Side

CHICAGO — A 37-year-old man was shot to death during an altercation in Chicago’s West Pullman neighborhood late Saturday night, according to police.

Police said the man was outside in the 11800 block of South Lafayette Avenue at approximately 10:48 p.m. with a group of people when a verbal altercation ensued.

The altercation turned physical and an unknown man opened fire, shooting the victim once in the head and fleeing the scene.

The man was listed in critical condition before being transported to Roseland Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

There is no one in custody and the incident is under investigation.