37-year-old man seriously injured in Far South Side shooting

CHICAGO — A 37-year-old man is seriously injured after a shooting in Chicago’s Riverdale neighborhood Saturday morning according to police.

Police said the man self-transported to Trinity Hospital with a gunshot wound to the thigh after telling police he was shot in a residence in the 800 block of East 130th Place just after 10:20 a.m. by a known woman.

The man was then transferred to Christ Hospital and was in serious condition at time of transfer. No arrests have been made and the incident is under investigation.