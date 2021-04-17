37-year-old man seriously injured in Far South Side shooting

Chicago Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

CHICAGO A 37-year-old man is seriously injured after a shooting in Chicago’s Riverdale neighborhood Saturday morning according to police.

Police said the man self-transported to Trinity Hospital with a gunshot wound to the thigh after telling police he was shot in a residence in the 800 block of East 130th Place just after 10:20 a.m. by a known woman.

The man was then transferred to Christ Hospital and was in serious condition at time of transfer. No arrests have been made and the incident is under investigation.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News