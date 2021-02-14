37-year-old man killed in West Side shooting

CHICAGO — A 37-year-old man is dead following a shooting in Chicago’s North Austin neighborhood early Sunday morning, according to police.

Police said the man was found laying on the ground by officers responding to calls of shots fired in the 5900 block of West Bloomingdale Avenue at approximately 12:20 a.m. Sunday morning.

The man had sustained a gunshot wound to the chest and was transported to Loyola Hospital in critical condition where he was later pronounced dead.

There is no one in custody and the incident is under investigation.