36-year-old woman linked to multiple carjacking incidents arrested, charged with five felonies

CHICAGO — A 36-year-old woman linked to multiple carjacking incidents in the city was arrested Thursday night and has been charged with five felonies.

Veronica Harden was traveling in the 4200 block of North Richmond Street just after 9:30 p.m. Thursday night when she was found to be driving a car stolen in a carjacking the previous day.

Harden was also identified in another carjacking that occurred on February 6, 2021 in the 3300 block of West Belmont Avenue. In this incident, an 8-year-old victim had to jump out of the moving car.

Harden has been charged with five felonies, including aggravated vehicular hijacking and aggravated battery.