36-year-old man shot to death on South Side

CHICAGO — A 36-year-old man was shot to death late Saturday night in Chicago’s Pullman neighborhood, according to police.

Police said the man was sitting in a parked car in the 700 block of East 103rd Street at approximately 11:40 p.m. Saturday when he was approached by three unknown men on foot.

One of the men revealed a firearm and opened fire towards the victim, striking him in the chest, arm and back side.

The man was transported to University of Chicago Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The three suspects jumped into a blue van and fled eastbound on 103rd Street, according to police.

There is no one in custody and the incident is under investigation.