36-year-old man shot to death on West Side

Chicago Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHICAGO A 36-year-old man was shot to death early Sunday morning in Chicago’s Humboldt Park neighborhood, according to police.

Police said the man was sitting in a parked car in the 3900 block of West Thomas Street at approximately 12:30 a.m. when a man approached on foot and opened fire.

The 36-year-old man was transported to a local hospital in critical condition with gunshot wounds to the head and body. He was later pronounced dead.

The incident is under investigation and there is currently no one in custody.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News