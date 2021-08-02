36-year-old man shot to death in West Pullman

CHICAGO — A 36-year-old man was shot to death in the city’s West Pullman community area late Sunday night, according to police.

Police said the man was in his home in the 12100 block of South LaSalle Street just before 10:50 p.m. when a brick was thrown through the front window.

The man went outside to see what had happened when an unknown perpetrator fired several shots and fled the scene.

The man was struck multiple times to the chest and was taken to Christ Hospital where he was pronounced dead. There is no one in custody and the shooting is under investigation.