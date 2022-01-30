36-year-old man shot to death in Lawndale

CHICAGO — A 36-year-old man was shot to death early Sunday morning in the city’s North Lawndale community area, according to police.

Police said officers responded to calls of a person down in the 4500 block of West Grenshaw Street at approximately 1:58 a.m. and discovered a 36-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the chest.

The man was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition where he was later pronounced dead.

There is no one in custody and the shooting is under investigation by Area Four detectives.