CHICAGO — At least 36 people were shot, three fatally, from 6 p.m. Friday to 3:30 a.m. Monday across Chicago.

One of the latest shootings happened in the 5300 block of S. Seeley around 1:45 a.m. Monday. Police said a 24-year-old man was shot multiple times while walking his dog in an alley. He was discovered laying on the ground with gunshot wounds to the head, torso and leg and was pronounced dead on the scene.

No one is in custody. Area One detectives are investigating.

Another fatal shooting happened around 12:10 a.m. Monday in the 5600 block of S. Morgan Ave. Police said a 50-year-old man was shot during a physical altercation inside a residence with another man.

The 50-year-old was shot in the chest and transported to The University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Police arrested the other man involved. A gun was recovered from the scene.

In another shooting, four people were were wounded, one critically early Sunday morning in River North. According to police, the group was outside Snickers Bar and Grill in the 400 block of North State Street around 1 a.m. when the shooting happened.

No one is in custody. Police are investigating.

On Saturday, an off-duty Chicago police officer was wounded in a South Side shooting. According to 22nd District police, the 31-year-old officer was having an argument with another man near West 104th Street and Western Avenue around 2:30 a.m. After the argument, the man shot at the 31-year-old several times and hit him once in the back before running away.

The 31-year-old was taken by ambulance to Advocate Christ Medical Center for his injuries. The FOP reports the officer is stable, but suffered serious injuries.

Police said they currently have no one in custody as Area 2 detectives continue to investigate.