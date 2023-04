CHICAGO — A woman was found shot to death inside a South Side residence Tuesday morning.

Just after 9:50 a.m., police responded to a residence in the 5500 block of South Lowe.

Police found a 35-year-old woman with a gunshot wound to her chin. She was pronounced dead at the scene and it’s being investigated as a homicide.

No one is in custody. Anyone with information can leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.