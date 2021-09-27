35-year-old man shot to death during altercation on South Side

CHICAGO A 35-year-old man was shot to death in the city’s Auburn Gresham community area Monday morning during an altercation with another man, according to police.

Police said the 35-year-old man had gotten into an argument with a 38-year-old man inside a residence in the 700 block of West 77th Place at approximately 12:45 a.m. after a card game.

The 38-year-old man revealed a handgun and fired shots towards the 35-year-old man, striking him multiple times.

The 35-year-old man was taken to University of Chicago Hospital where he was pronounced dead. The 38-year-old man sustained a gunshot wound to the left arm and was taken to University of Chicago Hospital in good condition and placed into custody.

The shooting remains under investigation by Area Two detectives.

