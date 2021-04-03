35-year-old man injured in South Side shooting

CHICAGO A 35-year-old man was injured in a shooting in Chicago’s Greater Grand Crossing neighborhood Saturday afternoon, according to police.

Police said the man was inside of a vehicle in the 7500 block of South Vincennes Avenue just before 3 p.m. when an unknown blue vehicle pulled besides the victim car and an occupant inside opened fire.

The victim sustained a gunshot wound to the ankle and was transported to Holy Cross Hospital in good condition.

No one is in custody and the incident is under investigation.

