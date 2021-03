CHICAGO — A 35-year-old man was injured in a shooting in Chicago’s Edgewater neighborhood early Sunday morning, according to police.

Police said the man was sitting in his parked car in the 1100 block of West Granville Avenue at approximately 3:45 a.m. when an unknown person approached his car on foot and opened fire, striking the man in the leg.

The man self-transported to Saint Francis Hospital where he is in good condition.

No one is in custody and the incident is under investigation.