35-year-old man seriously injured after being shot on Stevenson Expressway

A 35-year-old man is seriously injured after being shot while traveling on the Stevenson Expressway Saturday afternoon on Chicago’s Southwest Side, according to Illinois State Police.

The shooting occurred at approximately 5:15 p.m. in the southbound lanes of I-55 at Kedzie Avenue, according to state police. The victim was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries.

All southbound lanes were closed for an investigation at approximately 6:30 p.m. and no further information is currently available.