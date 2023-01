CHICAGO — A man was critically wounded following a shooting early Wednesday morning in Albany Park.

At around 1:10 a.m., police responded to the 3400 block of West Sunnyside Avenue on the report of a shooting.

Officers found a 35-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the leg. He was transported to Illinois Masonic in critical condition.

No one is in custody. Anyone with information can leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.