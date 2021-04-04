34-year-old man seriously injured in Eisenhower expressway shooting

An ambulance speeds through traffic in a file image. (Credit: iStock / Getty Images Plus)

CHICAGO — A 34-year-old man is seriously injured after a shooting on I-290 near Kostner Avenue early Sunday morning, according to police.

Illinois State Police said the victim, a 34-year-old man of Westchester was traveling eastbound near Kostner Avenue with a 27-year-old man of Bellwood at approximately 2:50 a.m. when shots were fired from an unknown vehicle.

State police responded to the shooting just off the interstate where the 34-year-old man was found with life-threatening injuries prior to transport to a local hospital. The 27-year-old man did not report any injuries.

At approximately 4:15 a.m., all eastbound lanes were shut down for the investigation. All lanes were reopened at approximately 6:06 a.m.

The events surrounding the shooting remain under investigation.