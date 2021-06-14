34-year-old man critically injured in Loop shooting

CHICAGO A 34-year-old man is in critical condition following a shooting in the Loop late Sunday night, according to police.

Police said the man was in an altercation with a security guard, a 23-year-old man, in the 100 block of North Lake Shore Drive just before 10:20 p.m. when the security guard drew his weapon and shot the 34-year-old man in the abdomen.

The man was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in critical condition. There were no other injuries reported in the incident.

The 23-year-old security guard has been placed into custody and charges are pending.

