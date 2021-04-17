33-year-old woman injured in South Side shooting

CHICAGO — A 33-year-old woman was injured in a shooting in Chicago’s New City neighborhood Saturday night, according to police.

Police said the woman was in a car traveling northbound on South Morgan Street near West 52nd Street just after 7:45 p.m. when a dark colored SUV pulled up behind them and a person inside opened fire towards the vehicle.

The woman was struck in the left arm and was transported to University of Chicago Hospital in good condition.

The incident is currently under investigation.