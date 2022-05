CHICAGO — A 32-year-old woman was seriously wounded in a shooting in Rogers Park early Monday morning, according to police.

Police said the woman was walking on the sidewalk at around 3:45 a.m. in the 7400 block of North Paulina Street when shots were fired from an unknown direction.

The woman was taken to St. Francis Hospital in serious condition with a gunshot wound to the abdomen.

Area Three detectives are investigating the shooting and no one is in custody.