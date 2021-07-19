32-year-old woman seriously injured in South Side stabbing

CHICAGO — A 32-year-old woman is seriously injured following a stabbing near the border of the city’s South Shore and South Chicago neighborhoods, according to police.

Police said the woman was stabbed in the 7900 block of South Kingston Avenue at approximately 5:28 a.m., sustaining wounds to the stomach and right arm.

The woman was taken to University of Chicago Hospital in serious condition. The incident is under investigation and no one is in custody.

