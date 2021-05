CHICAGO — A 32-year-old man was stabbed to death Sunday morning in the city’s Englewood neighborhood, according to police.

Police said the man was in the 5600 block of South Peoria Avenue at approximately 9:23 a.m. when he was stabbed in the neck by a known perpetrator.

The victim was transported to University of Chicago Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The suspect is in police custody and the incident remains under investigation.