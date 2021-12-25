32-year-old man shot to death outside East Chicago bar

EAST CHICAGO, Ind. — A 32-year-old man was shot to death early Saturday morning outside a bar in East Chicago, according to police.

Police said officers responded to reports of shots fired near 140th Street and Alder Street just after 1:45 a.m. when they discovered an unresponsive man lying face down outside Ralo’s Bar, located at 3948 Alder Street.

The man, 32-year-old Eric R. Douglas was pronounced dead at the scene shortly after paramedics arrived.

Detectives attempted to speak with potential witnesses inside the bar, but police said someone inside locked the door and detectives were unable to gain entry.

Police said detectives will follow up with the establishment’s owner. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 219-391-8318.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can call 219-391-8500.