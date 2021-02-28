32-year-old man found dead after shooting on South Side

An ambulance speeds through traffic in a file image. (Credit: iStock / Getty Images Plus)

CHICAGO — A 32-year-old man was found dead outside of a residence with a gunshot wound to the back in Chicago’s Washington Heights neighborhood early Sunday morning, according to police.

Police said the man was found outside a residence in the 9100 block of South Emerald Avenue at approximately 3:55 a.m. and was unresponsive with a a gunshot wound.

The man was transported to Christ Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

There are currently no witnesses to the shooting and the incident remains under investigation.