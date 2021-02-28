32-year-old man killed in South Side shooting

CHICAGO — A 32-year-old man was killed in a shooting in Chicago’s Roseland neighborhood Saturday night, according to police.

Police said the man was inside his car at a gas station in the 0-100 block of West 111th Street when an unknown person inside of a white car opened fire, striking the man in the head.

The man was transported by the passenger to Roseland Hospital and was later transported to University of Chicago Hospital by the Chicago Fire Department where he was pronounced dead.

No one is in custody and the incident is under investigation.