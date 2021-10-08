31-year-old woman stabbed to death in South Side motel room

This is an emergency scene including both a fire engine and an ambulance.

CHICAGO — A woman was stabbed to death in a South Side motel room Friday morning.

Just after 2 a.m., police responded to the 7600 block of South Cottage Avenue on the report of an altercation. When police arrived, they found a 31-year-old woman suffering from a stab wound to the chest.

The woman was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead.

Police believe she was stabbed during an argument with a man inside a motel room. The man was still on scene when police arrived and placed into custody.

Charges are pending.