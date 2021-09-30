31-year-old woman shot in domestic incident in Near West Side

Family members started to take the girl to the hospital but an ambulance arrived and took over mid-trip, attempting lifesaving efforts. The girl was pronounced dead at the hospital. (Getty Images)

CHICAGO — A 31-year-old woman is in fair condition after being shot in a domestic incident in the city’s Near West Side community area, according to police.

Police said the woman was in an argument with a known man in the 1300 block of West 13th Street at approximately 3:43 a.m. when he revealed a handgun and fired shots towards her, striking her in the chest.

The woman was taken to Stroger Hospital in fair condition with one gunshot wound. There is no one in custody and the shooting is under investigation by Area Three detectives.