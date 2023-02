Emergency room entrance at night with ambulance

CHICAGO — A woman is in critical condition following a shooting late Sunday night on the West Side.

Just after 11:10 p.m., police responded to the 800 block of North Long on the report of a shooting.

CPD said a 31-year-old woman was on a sidewalk when she sustained gunshot wounds to the chest and leg.

She was transported in critical condition. No suspects are in custody.

Anyone with information can leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.