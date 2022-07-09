CHICAGO — Police said a 31-year-old man was wounded early Saturday morning in a South Side shooting.

According to 22nd District police, the 31-year-old was having an argument with another man near West 104th Street and Western Avenue. After the argument, the man shot at the 31-year-old several times and hit him once in the back before running away.

The 31-year-old was taken by ambulance to Advocate Christ Medical Center for his injuries. He was listed in fair condition.

Police said they currently have no one in custody as Area 2 detectives continue to investigate.