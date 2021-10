CHICAGO — A 31-year-old man was shot and killed in the city’s West Garfield Park community area Sunday afternoon, according to police.

Police said the man was discovered unresponsive on the ground in the 4500 block of West Wilcox Street at approximately 2 p.m. with gunshot wounds to the right side of the neck and shoulder.

The man was taken to Stroger Hospital where he was pronounced dead. There is no one in custody and the shooting is under investigation by Area Four detectives.