CHICAGO — A 31-year-old man was shot to death Friday afternoon on the border of the city’s Woodlawn and Greater Grand Crossing neighborhoods, according to police.

Police said the man was on the sidewalk in the 6300 block of South King Drive just before 5:20 p.m. when a light-colored vehicle pulled up and an unknown occupant inside opened fire.

The man was struck to the head and was transported to University of Chicago Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The shooting is under investigation.