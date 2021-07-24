31-year-old man shot to death on South Side

CHICAGO — A 31-year-old man was shot to death near the border of the city’s Greater Grand Crossing and Chatham neighborhoods Saturday night, according to police.

Police said the man was near the sidewalk in the 500 block of East 79th Street at approximately 8:15 p.m. when he was approached by an unknown man who revealed a handgun and opened fire.

The man was struck to the chest and was taken to University of Chicago Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

No one is in custody and the shooting is under investigation.