CHICAGO — A 31-year-old man was shot to death in the city’s Englewood neighborhood Saturday morning, according to police.

Police said the man was in the 1200 block of West 73rd Street just after 10:40 a.m. when he sustained multiple gunshot wounds to the body from an unknown gunman.

The man was taken to University of Chicago Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

There is no further information at this time and the shooting is under investigation by Area One detectives.