CHICAGO — A 31-year-old man was injured in a shooting in Chicago’s Austin neighborhood Saturday afternoon, according to police.

Police said the man was near an alley in the 4900 block of West Fulton Street at approximately 4:30 p.m. when an unknown black vehicle pulled up and an occupant inside opened fire.

The man sustained gunshot wounds to both legs and was transported to Stroger Hospital in fair condition.

No one is in custody and the incident is under investigation.