CHICAGO — A 31-year-old man is in critical condition following a shooting in Chicago’s Auburn Gresham neighborhood Saturday evening, according to police.

Police said the man stated he was traveling in a car during a funeral procession in the 7600 block of South Ashland Avenue when he heard shots and felt pain.

The man then self-transported to University of Chicago Hospital where he was listed in critical condition.

No one is in custody and the incident is under investigation.