31-year-old man injured in North Side shooting

CHICAGO — A 31-year-old man was injured in a shooting early Sunday morning in Chicago’s Lincoln Park neighborhood, according to police.

Police said the man was walking outside in the 600 block of West Wrightwood Avenue when an unknown man revealed a firearm and shot the victim in the leg.

The perpetrator fled the scene and the 31-year-old man was listed in stable condition before being transported to Illinois Masonic Hospital for treatment.

There is no one in custody and the incident is under investigation.