31-year-old man dead, one seriously injured in South Side shooting

CHICAGO — A 31-year-old man was shot to death and a 45-year-old man is in critical condition after a shooting in Chicago’s Roseland neighborhood Sunday morning, according to police.

Police said the 31-year-old man was in a verbal altercation with two unknown perpetrators in the 200 block of West 108th Street just before 1:30 a.m. when one revealed a handgun and opened fire towards the victim.

The 31-year-old man sustained 14 gunshot wounds to the upper body and was transported to Christ Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

During the incident, a 45-year-old man attempted to intervene and was also shot during the altercation. He sustained two gunshot wounds to the chest and was listed in critical condition prior to transport to Christ Hospital.

There is no one in custody and the incident is under investigation.