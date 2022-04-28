CHICAGO — A 30-year-old woman was seriously wounded in a shooting in West Englewood early Thursday morning, according to police.

Police said the woman was with a friend in the 6300 block of South Laflin Street shortly after 6:10 a.m. when an unknown man approached on foot and opened fire.

The woman was struck to the chest and taken to University of Chicago Hospital in serious but stable condition.

The perpetrator fled on foot in an unknown direction and no one is in custody. The shooting is under investigation by Area One detectives.