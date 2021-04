An ambulance speeds through traffic in a file image. (Credit: iStock / Getty Images Plus)

CHICAGO — A 30-year-old woman was shot to death while sitting in a car in the city’s Roseland neighborhood Sunday night, according to police.

Police said the woman was sitting in the driver’s seat of a car in the 500 block of East 103rd Street just after 10:20 p.m. when shots were fired.

The woman sustained multiple gunshot wounds and was transported to Christ Hospital in critical condition. She was later pronounced dead.

There is no one in custody and the incident is under investigation.