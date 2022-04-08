CHICAGO — A 30-year-old man was stabbed during an altercation with five other men at a CTA Red Line station in the South Loop Friday night.

At around 6:10 p.m., officers responded to the station in the 1100 block of South State Street on the report of a battery.

Police said a 30-year-old man was in the mezzanine of the station and a physical altercation with five other men ensued. During the incident, one suspect pulled out a knife and stabbed the man in the chest.

The altercation then moved to the street where the five men punched and kicked the 30-year-old man on the ground.

The man was transported to Mercy Hospital in fair condition. The five men were taken into custody in the 100 block of East 35th Street. Charges are pending.