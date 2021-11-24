30-year-old man stabbed to death following altercation at Loop L stop

CHICAGO — A 30-year-old man was stabbed to death at a Loop L stop during an altercation with another man Wednesday night, according to police.

Police said two 30-year-old men were in an altercation at the Clark/Lake L stop at 100 West Lake Street at approximately 8 p.m. when the perpetrator stabbed the other 30-year-old man in the back.

The victim then took the knife from the perpetrator and stabbed him in the neck. The man stabbed in the neck was taken to Northwestern Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The man stabbed in the back was taken to Rush Hospital in good condition. There is no further information.