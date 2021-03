CHICAGO — A 30-year-old man is injured after a shooting in Chicago’s Logan Square neighborhood early Sunday morning, according to police.

Police said the man was standing in an alley in the 3900 block of West Fullerton Avenue just before 1:35 a.m. when he heard several shots and felt pain.

The man sustained one gunshot wound to the hip and self-transported to Stroger Hospital where he is currently in stable condition.

There is no one in custody and the incident is under investigation.