CHICAGO — A 30-year-old man is in serious condition after being attacked by a pit bull and robbed by two men on the city’s South Side Saturday morning, according to police.

Police said the man was attempting to enter his parked vehicle in the 2000 block of East 67th Street at approximately 4:30 a.m. when a pit bull began to attack him.

Two unknown men then approached the victim and took several of his belongings before fleeing the scene.

The victim sustained dog bites and lacerations to the left arm and both legs and self-transported to University of Chicago Hospital in serious condition.

Area One detectives are investigating the incident and no one is currently in custody.