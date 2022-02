CHICAGO — A 3-year-old boy was shot in the city’s West Garfield Park neighborhood, according to Chicago police.

Police said the boy was in a car with a woman, 36, on the 4500 block of West Congress Parkway around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday when someone in an SUV pulled up and fired shots.

The boy was shot in the eye and was taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition. He is expected to be OK.

The woman was not injured.

No one has been taken into custody and the incident is under investigation.