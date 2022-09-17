CHICAGO — A 3-year-old girl sitting in a car was injured from glass shards when a window was shattered during a drive-by shooting.

The girl was sitting in the backseat of a car around the 3200 block of South Lithuanica Street around 12:25 a.m. Saturday when a black sedan approached and fired shots into the car.

The back window was shattered and the girl was injured from glasses shards that hit the top of her head.

She was transported to Stroger Hospital in good condition.

There is currently no one in custody and police are investigating.