CHICAGO — A 3-year-old boy is in serious condition after he was shot in the face while inside a home Saturday afternoon in Calumet Heights, Chicago police said.

The boy was injured around 3:40 p.m. when he was shot in the face while he was inside a home in the 8800 block of South Euclid Avenue.

The boy was taken to Jackson Park Hospital and eventually was transferred to Comer Children’s Hospital, police said.

No one is in custody and the incident is still under investigation, police said.

If you or someone you know has information that can help police make a breakthrough in this investigation, anonymous tips can be filed online at cpdtip.com.