3-month-old Elgin boy’s death ruled a homicide, investigation underway

ELGIN, Ill. — A 3-month-old Elgin boy’s death has been ruled a homicide following an autopsy by the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office, according to police.

Police said the boy, Malik Davis, was pronounced dead at Lurie Children’s Hospital on Friday four days after being transferred there from Amita Health Saint Joseph Hospital in Elgin.

According to Elgin police, officers were dispatched to the 0-100 block of Longwood just after 9:00 a.m. on March 8 for a report of a child in medical distress.

The autopsy stated that the boy died from blunt force head injuries.

An investigation is underway and police are asking anyone with information for the incident to call the Major Investigation Division at 847-289-2600.