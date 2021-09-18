3-year-old boy shot inside South Side residence, hospitalized in good condition

CHICAGO — A 3-year-old boy was shot inside a residence in the city’s Calumet Heights community area Saturday morning and is hospitalized in good condition, according to police.

Police said the boy was inside a residence in the 9300 block of South Escanaba Avenue at approximately 10:45 a.m. when he sustained a gunshot wound to the back.

The boy was taken to Trinity Hospital and later transferred to Comer Children’s Hospital in good condition.

No one is in custody and the circumstances of the shooting are under investigation by Area Two detectives.