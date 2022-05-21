CHICAGO — Three people were wounded in a shooting in South Shore Saturday afternoon, according to police.

Police said three people were wounded by gunfire at around 4:30 p.m. in the 7800 block of South Essex Avenue.

A 46-year-old man was grazed to the leg and refused medical attention.

A 36-year-old man was struck to the buttocks and taken to University of Chicago Hospital in critical condition.

A 46-year-old man was struck to the right leg and taken to University of Chicago Hospital in good condition.

There is no one in custody and no further information regarding the shooting.