3 wounded in shooting at gas station on South Side

Chicago Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(File/Getty)

CHICAGO — Three people were wounded in a shooting in the city’s Chatham neighborhood Saturday afternoon, according to police.

Police said the three people were inside a gas station in the 8600 block of South State Street at approximately 3:45 p.m. when an unknown gunman opened fire several times.

  • A 20-year-old man was struck to the thigh and taken to University of Chicago Hospital in good condition.
  • A 26-year-old man was struck to the left thigh and backside and taken to University of Chicago Hospital in good condition.
  • A man of an unknown age was struck once and self-transported to University of Chicago Hospital in good condition.

Police said that the 20-year-old man that sustained a gunshot wound was not the intended target. No one is in custody and the shooting is under investigation by Area Two detectives.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News