3 wounded in shooting at gas station on South Side

CHICAGO — Three people were wounded in a shooting in the city’s Chatham neighborhood Saturday afternoon, according to police.

Police said the three people were inside a gas station in the 8600 block of South State Street at approximately 3:45 p.m. when an unknown gunman opened fire several times.

A 20-year-old man was struck to the thigh and taken to University of Chicago Hospital in good condition.

A 26-year-old man was struck to the left thigh and backside and taken to University of Chicago Hospital in good condition.

A man of an unknown age was struck once and self-transported to University of Chicago Hospital in good condition.

Police said that the 20-year-old man that sustained a gunshot wound was not the intended target. No one is in custody and the shooting is under investigation by Area Two detectives.