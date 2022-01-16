Little Village shooting leaves 3 injured, 1 in serious condition

CHICAGO — Three people were shot in the city’s Little Village neighborhood early Sunday morning, with one victim in serious condition, according to police.

Police said a 22-year-old woman was traveling eastbound in her vehicle in the 2600 block of West 24th Street at approximately 1:02 a.m. when an unknown gunman fired shots at her. The woman was grazed to the head and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition.

There was a separate vehicle that was also shot at in the incident, with two 19-year-old men sustaining gunshot wounds inside.

One man was struck to the head and leg and is in serious condition. The other man was struck to the shoulder and is in good condition. Both men were taken to Mount Sinai Hospital.

There is no one in custody and the shooting is under investigation by Area Four detectives.